Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Tuesday with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House. Bennett thanked Sullivan for President Biden's support for Israel, and especially for not returning to the nuclear deal with Iran, and listening to Jerusalem's position on this issue.

"The government led by me maintained good and warm relations with the US while standing up for Israel's interests. I hope this continues. The two countries must maintain and strengthen their relationship, regardless of the political fluctuations. Israel is facing great challenges and we also have opportunities, and I hope that the good relationship with the US will be maintained," Bennett said.