For the first time, representatives of the apartment opposition parties met to plan the fight against the new Netanyahu government.

At the meeting, it was decided to "promote joint civil and party actions, within a united front against the attacks on the justice system, the education system, the IDF and democracy as a whole".

Representatives of National Unity, Yesh Atid, Labor and Meretz parties participated in the forum. The other representatives of the other parties were invited and will participate in the following meetings.