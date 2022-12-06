The temporary committee for foreign and security affairs, chaired by MK Yoav Galant, held a discussion today with the aim of deepening the intelligence, operational and political knowledge on the subject of Iran.

The discussion was a confidential discussion, in which the members of the committee heard the reviews of leading professionals in the field, including Yehoshua (Yosh) Zarka, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Strategic Affairs

The members of the committee received a comprehensive overview of Iran from a governmental, economic, political and security point of view. The members of the committee heard the assessments of the various bodies regarding the expected developments in the coming years. From the political angle, the members of the committee heard about the Israeli activity in the Iranian arena.