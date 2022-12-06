The national laborer's union, the management of telecommunications providers Pelephone and Bezeq International, and the workers' representatives signed a special collective agreement today (Tuesday). The agreement will apply to over 3,000 employees and will be valid until the end of 2025.

The precedent-setting umbrella agreement for the two companies in the Bezeq group comes alongside the normal agreements in each company, and in agreed framework for the joint employee representation of the two companies.