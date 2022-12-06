After an attempted phishing cyber attack that failed at the Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem, hospital administrators warned today (Tuesday) that they are not prepared and are not protected against such an attack.

Israel Hayom has learned that recently, hospitals have failed tests by an external company designed to test whether they are prepared and protected against attacks. The Association of Hospital Directors contacted the Director General of the Ministry of Health Prof. Nachman Ash and asked to warn that the hospitals are not protected against a cyber attack.