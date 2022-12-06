The University of Haifa plans to grant an honorary degree to former US President Bill Clinton and another to former New York University President Prof. John Sexton, at a festive event that is scheduled to take place at New York University next week.

"Both Bill Clinton and John Sexton have been active over many years in promoting a diverse and egalitarian society, coexistence, and a commitment to social and environmental sustainability, all of which are values ​​that we at the University of Haifa see as central. They are an inspiration to us," said Haifa University President Prof. Ron Rubin.