The University of Haifa plans to grant an honorary degree to former US President Bill Clinton and another to former New York University President Prof. John Sexton, at a festive event that is scheduled to take place at New York University next week.
"Both Bill Clinton and John Sexton have been active over many years in promoting a diverse and egalitarian society, coexistence, and a commitment to social and environmental sustainability, all of which are values that we at the University of Haifa see as central. They are an inspiration to us," said Haifa University President Prof. Ron Rubin.