Nael Barghouti is to return to prison to continue serving the life sentence handed down to him in 1978 following his conviction in the murder of Dan Yekuel Mordechai, a bus driver.

He was released within the framework of the Shalit prisoner exchange deal in 2011 and rearrested in 2014.

On Tuesday, a military court ruled to reject his petition to gain release.

Barghouti is reportedly the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner in Israel.