Labor party head Merav Michaeli has appealed to President Isaac Herzog to refuse Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's expected request to grant him an additional 14 days to establish a new government.

As things stand, Netanyahu has until the end of the week to form a government. He has already signed agreements with four other parties and only the Shas party is still holding out.

"MK Netanyahu seeks to deal a severe blow to the democratic nature of the state and legislate draconian laws prior to taking on the actual responsibility as prime minister," Michaeli alleged.