Rabbi Avichai Sternberg, son of Rabbi Mordechai Sternberg ztz"l, has eulogized his father at the funeral held today.

"There was and is no one like my father," he said. "We merited to have a father who was totally present for his children, and our children merited a grandfather who was entirely present for them, a grandfather who had a genuine connection with each and every one of them.

"My father was so great, and yet so normal, so down-to-earth," he added.