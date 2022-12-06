A suspect who was arrested last night in connection with an attack perpetrated in Bnei Brak has had his detention extended by a day by the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court. The police investigation into the crime continues.

The suspect, a 29-year-old scooter rider, was arrested on suspicion of attacking a car driver with his helmet, on Habanim Street. Afterward, he fled the scene. It is believed that the man attacked the driver after he tried to overtake him. In a breathalyser test conducted afterward, the scooter rider was found to be drunk.