Otzma Yehudit head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir has responded to the news that Al Jazeera plans to take Israel to the International Criminal Court at The Hague regarding the death of its journalist, Shireen Abu Aqleh.

"Al Jazeera's coverage is not just anti-Semitic - it also distorts the truth and publishes lies," he said. "This propaganda machine should be driven off the face of the earth."