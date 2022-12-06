Rabbi Dov Lior, one of the foremost rabbis of religious Zionism, has eulogized Rabbi Mordechai Sternberg during his funeral in Jerusalem.

"Rabbi Sternberg's main occupation was the world of Torah. He taught Torah and raised up students who became rabbis and yeshiva deans and dayanim. His greatness was in his ability to get to the bottom of things and make deep concepts intelligible to his students.

"Rabbi Mordechai was characterized by true and constant joy in the merit of his Torah learning, yet despite his greatness in Torah, he knew how to live in the real world and connect to people on their level," Rabbi Lior added. "His way will have a lasting impact."