Outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) has published his response to a statement from the Al Jazeera media channel that it intends to submit a petition against Israel to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, in relation to the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh.

"I am very sorry about the death of Shireen Abu Aqleh," Gantz stated. "One must remember that this was a definitive combat event that will be investigated in the greatest depth possible. What I would suggest to the various actors here and also to Al Jazeera is that they go and check out what happens to journalists in Iran and the surrounding region, countries from where Al Jazeera itself broadcasts.

"There is no other army that operates in such a moral way as the IDF," Gantz continued. "I would like to emphasize that I give my full support to our soldiers who defend Israeli citizens, as does the entire officer class."