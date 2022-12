15,000 people are estimated to have come to pay their last respects at the funeral of Rabbi Mordechai Sternberg ztz"l, the dean of the Har Hamor Yeshiva, who passed away yesterday at the age of 74 following a long battle against cancer.

The funeral procession set out from the yeshiva in the Chomat Shmuel neighborhood of Jerusalem and is currently wending its way toward Har Hamenuchot for burial.