Speaking at the levayah (funeral) of Rabbi Mordechai Sternberg, the dean of Har Hamor Yeshiva, the yeshiva's president, Harav Yisrael Tau said:

"We have all been orphaned. Rabbi Sternberg was a great and mighty man, and a man of great kindness. He raised up many students, among them many who went on to head yeshivas of their own. His students also included those expert in Jewish Law, judges, and great men of faith.

"Rabbi Sternberg was a genius in Torah, a genius in the depth of his learning, a genius in his generosity of spirit to others, and a genius in establishing the truth and living by it."