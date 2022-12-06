Speaking at what was billed as an emergency meeting to discuss the "fire sale of the education system," outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that, "The incoming Education Minister will not be the person in charge of the education system. They're going to break it up into little pieces for the wrong reasons.

"Netanyahu is so weak," Lapid added, "so dependent on his partners, that anyone who wants something gets it immediately. Nothing is sacred in his eyes. Not the IDF, not the rule of law, and not the education of our children."