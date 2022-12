Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid has responded to the news that the Al Jazeera media channel plans to submit a petition against Israel to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, with regard to the slaying of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh.

"No one is going to investigate IDF soldiers, and no one is going to preach morality to us, least of all Al Jazeera," Lapid said.