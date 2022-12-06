MK Nissim Vaturi (Likud) has arrived at a demonstration being held outside the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court this morning, in defense of a Special Forces officer, Orian Ben Khalifa, who is accused of having attacked an Arab in Jerusalem.

"I'm here today to encourage Orian and tell her that the Israeli people are behind you, Orian," Vaturi said. "We will fight to declare your innocence and we will not give up.

"It's time we backed up our fighters," he added. "We should never send our children to fight physical battles only to desert them in court battles. We won't give up."