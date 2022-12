The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, will be arriving in Israel today for a clarification meeting at the Foreign Ministry following his tweets on a terrorist incident near Huwara, near Shechem, in the course of which the terrorist was killed, Kan News reports.

Wennesland expressed himself as "horrified" at the terrorist's death and sent his condolences to the family, also demanding that the shooter be brought to justice.