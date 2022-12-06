According to credit card company data, Black Friday deals along with the vacation day when Israeli elections were held led to a spike in purchases among the Israeli public.

Total spending during November amounted to 39.389 billion shekels, some nine percent more than the same period the previous year.

In November 2020, various coronavirus-related restrictions were still in place which led to lower amounts spent, some 31.813 billion shekels. This figure was still higher than the corresponding figure from 2019 which was 29.937 billion shekels.