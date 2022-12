Today: Partially cloudy with local rain showers from the north of the country to the northern Negev, with the possibility of thunderstorms in the north and central regions. Slight possibility of flash floods in the riverbeds of the Judean Desert and in the Dead Sea region.

Temperatures to drop to slightly below the seasonal average, mainly in the north and on higher ground.

Tonight: Partially cloudy with local rain showers mainly in the north and along the coast.