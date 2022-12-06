Outgoing Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (National Unity) has called on the President to refuse to grant Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu an additional 14 days to form a government.

Writing on Twitter, Sa'ar said that, "The saga of obtaining the signatures for replacing the Knesset Speaker shows that the government has already been formed. Netanyahu's request to the President for additional days is deceitful - his aim is to use those days to pass personal and problematic laws demanded by his partners, before the government is formed. This is not the reason why the President has the authority to grant an extension of time. The President should turn down Netanyahu's request."