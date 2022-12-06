Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, Religious Zionism MK Ofir Sofer discussed the changes that are in store at the Civil Administration and the controversy this has stoked.

"We're not going to dismantle the IDF," Sofer said. "What we want to do is form policies that will correct the injustices that have been perpetrated against the half million residents of Judea and Samaria."

Sofer added that, "We are in the process of establishing a right-wing government with great fanfare. Democratic elections have been held, leading to a convincing victory. We would have liked the formation of the new government to proceed more swiftly, but when establishing something of such import, it obviously has to be done with a great deal of forethought."