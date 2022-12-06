Starting from Thursday, IDF soldiers will be permitted to travel for free on public transportation even while wearing civilian garb, throughout the week, Israel Hayom reports this morning.

According to the IDF's technological and logistics branch, this has been made possible due to the savings from use of the "Zuzu" token system which has saved around 300 million shekels for the IDF, even though the system is still in its infancy and needs tweaking. However, it means in essence that instead of paying a lump sum for soldiers to travel whenever and wherever, the IDF only pays for the journeys actually traveled.