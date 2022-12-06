Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen responded in a post on her Twitter account to a report which said that Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu told representatives of United Torah Judaism that Mansour Abbas received only 2 billion shekels from the previous government.

"Bibi knew all along that we did not transfer 53 billion to Abbas. This did not stop him from spreading the lie and slandering an excellent five-year plan for the economic growth of the Arab society that we led. Now he will impose on all of us a ‘Shas tax’ of many billions every year in order to finance a haredi education system which does not teach core subjects and only perpetuates poverty and harms the economy," Cohen wrote.