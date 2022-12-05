Israel's chief rabbis, Rabbi David Lau and Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, mourned the passing of Har Hamor Yeshiva Dean Rabbi Mordechai Sternberg.

"A great man and a prince has fallen in Israel, a man brilliant in Torah, a man of truth, whose fear of Heaven was greater than his wisdom, who stood behind the Chief Rabbinate to bolster the walls of Judaism, who merited to teach Torah to thousands of students, and who guided many on the path of truth. His passing left a great void in the world. We mourn those who we lost, and who are no longer with us," they said.