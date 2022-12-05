MK Tzvika Foghel (Otzma Yehudit) responded to the plan to transfer authority for the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and the Civil Administration to incoming minister MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism).

"The fact that the authority in Judea and Samaria is in the hands of the military does not mean that it needs to run life there, and that does not mean annexation," Foghel told Kan Bet in an interview. "I am not afraid of yelling, the dogs will continue to bark."