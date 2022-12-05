Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion mourned the passing of Har Hamor Yeshiva dean Rabbi Mordechai Sternberg, who passed away Monday evening.

"With great pain, I received the news of the passing of the giant, Har Hamor Yeshiva Dean Rabbi Mordechai Sternberg, obm. Rabbi Mordechai, a resident of Jerusalem, led the yeshiva and headed it with his great brilliance, and he stood out thanks to his broad knowledge of Torah, Shas (Talmud), and Jewish law."

"In these moments, I share in the pain of Rebbetzin Esther and the family members, and obviously of his students at Har Hamor Yeshiva and of many thousands of others all across Israel. May his soul be bound up in the bond of life."