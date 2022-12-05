Border Police officers were called a short time ago to the scene of violent disruptions of order at Aida, near Rachel's Tomb.

Approximately 40 people were participating in the violence, hurling rocks at the Border Police and even activating a homemade explosive device. The fighters responded with riot dispersal methods.

As a result of the Arabs' violence, a Border Police fighter suffered light injuries and was evacuated to a hospital, and a commander suffered light injuries and was treated at the scene.