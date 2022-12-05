The State Attorney's Office has announced that it intends to appeal the sentence handed down to a Bedouin who, around two years ago, broke into a house in the Negev and sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl while she was sleeping. The Bedouin was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of attempted sodomy and an indecent act as well as the crime of breaking into a residence.

The statement from the State Attorney's Office stated that, "The State believes that in view of the extreme gravity of the offenses, the honorable District Court erred in giving too much weight to the rehabilitation procedures that the defendant went through."