The Ministry of Health was notified of a rabies-infected jackal, found at the beginning of this month in Kibbutz Reshafim in the Emek Ma'a'in regional council. The jackal bit an animal but no people are known to have been directly exposed to it.

The Ministry asks anyone who was in contact or whose animals came in contact with the infected jackal or a stray animal in the area of the incident, to urgently contact the health office of the Jezreel-Afula subdistrict or the health office closest to their place of residence in order to provide them with preventive care.