This morning, police arrested senior doctors and a number of other individuals on suspicion of issuing and trading licenses for the use of medical cannabis illegally and without medical requirement. They are suspected of offering these to the highest bidder.

The investigation indicates that some of the suspects advertised online and via the Telegram social media platform, a service for the sale of medical cannabis licenses, which arrived to their customers within 24 hours and without the requirement to produce a medical history record.

Customers paid thousands of shekels to acquire licenses and additional sums for license renewals and increased dosages.