Ron Dermer, a former Israeli ambassador to the United States, was interviewed on the "Un-Diplomatic" podcast and among his comments on current affairs said that "the days of the Iranian regime are numbered."

Dermer had been tapped by some to serve as Foreign Minister in the incoming government but it now appears unlikely that he will be appointed to that position.

"With the protests now having lasted for some three months, with the protesters rejoicing at their team losing in the World Cup, and Iran supporting Russia in its war with Ukraine, the dynamics have changed," Dermer said, in remarks that were quoted by Israel Hayom.

"Tens of thousands of people, perhaps even millions, went out to protest on the streets. They no longer fear the regime. We're following things closely."