The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, spoke at a conference before the left-wing pro-Israel lobby J Street: "We will oppose any step towards the annexation of the West Bank. The Palestinian youth should at least be allowed to imagine a better future."

Blinken said in his speech to the left lobby that the Biden administration will judge the new government in Israel "according to its policies and not according to the identity of specific personalities". He emphasized that the US will demand that the new government "meet the mutual standards of our relations for the past 70 years."