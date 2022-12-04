Defense Minister and Chairman of the National Unity party Benny Gantz this evening (Sunday) appealed to all the leaders of the parties in the future opposition with a request to establish a forum for action in the face of "the apparent damage to Israeli democracy", which he claims is reflected in the coalition agreements - among other things in the aspects of education, the conduct of the army and the system of checks and balances between government authorities.

Gantz said: "I see the emerging reality in the coalition agreements in terms of the damage to democratic values, and I think it is important that we establish an executive forum that will begin to think about integrated parliamentary, public and media activities, without detracting from the need for each party and faction to act independently as well."