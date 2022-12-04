About two weeks ago, the police arrested an IDF soldier on suspicion of committing sexual offenses on the Internet against dozens of minors between the ages of 9 and 12. Today his detention was extended again in court.

According to the suspicion, the soldier contacted dozens of minors at different times in the last few months using different apps and during the correspondence between them, he asked them to perform sexual acts on themselves and to send him photos and videos of a sexual nature.

During the covert investigation, a variety of technological measures were used and materials and evidence were collected and about two weeks ago the investigation became open with the arrest of the suspect, a 19-year-old soldier from Holon. His detention was extended until next Thursday.