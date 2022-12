The Finance Committee of the Knesset will convene for an urgent discussion on the announcement of the layoffs of about a thousand workers at the 'Blade Technology' factory in Nahariya.

The chairman of the committee, MK Moshe Gafni: "We will not stand by for mass layoffs. We will meet for an urgent discussion on the issue together with the management of the plant and government ministries to see how we can help and solve the problem."