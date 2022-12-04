Today, the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office submitted to the city's Magistrate's Court an indictment against Yishai Moreno (27), alleging that he supplied drugs to minors in the area of ​​the city's central station.

According to the indictment, submitted through attorney Yifat Panhassi-Nevo, the accused used to associate with minors aged 15-17 in the area of ​​the city's central station and on several occasions provided them with various types of drugs, including weed and crystal meth. In some cases the minors paid him for it. The accused continued his actions even when there was an order against him ordering him to be removed from the central station area.

The indictment attributes to the defendant the commission of offenses of introducing minors to a dangerous drug, attempting to introduce minors to a dangerous drug and violating a legal order. The prosecution asks the court to order the arrest of the accused until the end of the legal proceedings against him.