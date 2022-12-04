United Torah Judaism MK Rabbi Yitzhak Goldknopf commented on the attack of the haredi youth with special needs by the police.

"The assault of a young man with special needs by police officers with severe violence and his detention for the entire Shabbat, without proper conditions and without knowing the institution where he is being cared for or the members of his family, is shocking by any standard."

"If the claim that the policewoman told him during the arrest to "cut his sideburns" is true, God forbid, then she has no place in the Israel Police and in the public sector in general. We will not allow such cases and such statements to pass in silence. I demand that the district commander look into this serious incident and provide clarifications. We must make sure that such cases do not happen again."