President Isaac Herzog landed this morning in the Kingdom of Bahrain, as part of his first state visit to Gulf state.

The President was greeted by an honor guard led by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abd al-Latif al-Zayani. Herzog said at the beginning of their meeting: "My visit here in Bahrain brings a message of peace, affection and friendship from the people of Israel to the Bahraini people and His Majesty."