The Consul General of Israel in Shanghai, Eddie Shapira, was taken against his will to a hospital designated for Corona patients and held there for 10 days after contracting COVID-19.

"Trying to recover from what happened to me this week," Shapira wrote in a Facebook post he published after testing negative for the virus and being released from the hospital.

"I got sick with corona and recovered completely, I didn't even have any serious symptoms. The problem is that it caught me in the most wrong place on earth - China. Here, cases of infection are still treated with the same severity as if three years have not passed [since the outbreak began]. They have learned nothing and advocate complete separation of those exposed to carriers. Patients themselves are hospitalized in designated facilities. Nothing was able to save me from being placed in such a hospital for 10 days. Nothing prepares you for the experience - not even close engagement with this topic for more than two years."