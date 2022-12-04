Labor party head, Merav Michaeli, reacted to the uproar over Avi Maoz's expected changes to the education system.

"If Avi Maoz tries to introduce the delusional plans of his homophobic party into the education system - they will receive the mother of all protests. Both in the opposition and in the streets," she wrote.

"Secular right-wingers who at no point voted in favor of the darkness and religious coercion that this government is planning for our girls and boys will also march in this protest. Don't try us," warned Michaeli.