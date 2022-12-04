President Isaac Herzog took off to Bahrain this morning and will later arrive in Abu Dhabi: "He is now flying to Bahrain for the first visit of an Israeli president, at the invitation of King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa," it was reported.

"The expanding circle of peace and partnership with our neighbors in the Middle East has great significance, especially when global and regional stability is being undermined. Faced with forces of hatred, threats and terrorism, there is only one solution - alliances of friendship and partnership. Along with me, an official economic delegation is coming to strengthen the ties between us," said Herzog prior to boarding the plane.