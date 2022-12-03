Defense Minister Benny Gantz commented on yesterday's attack in Huwara in Samaria at the beginning of Shabbat.

"I would like to praise the police officer who neutralized the terrorist and acted with determination and professionalism."

Gantz criticized the UN envoy for the Middle East Tor Wennesland, who published a condemnation of the killing of the terrorist, saying that "I strongly condemn the attempts to present the event in a false and manipulative manner. All IDF soldiers and Border Police officers have my full backing to continue to act against terrorism and for the sake of maintaining the security of the citizens of Israel."