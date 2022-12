Bat Yam Mayor Zvika Brot commented on the appointment of Avi Maoz, "No party has exclusivity on Judaism, just as no party has exclusivity on pluralism."

"We will continue to educate the children of Bat Yam in the spirit of the Bible and Israel's Declaration of Independence, pluralism and acceptance of others, and giving respect to every person and community. We will not allow anyone to interfere in our policies or values, and violate the status quo in the city."