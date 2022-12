The US Navy's Fifth Fleet on Saturday said that it intercepted a fishing boat smuggling over "50 tons of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets" in the Gulf of Oman on December 1.

According to the statement, "Navy personnel operating from expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) discovered the illicit cargo during a flag verification boarding, marking US 5th Fleet’s second major illegal weapons seizure within a month."

