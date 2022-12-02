The Director of Procurement at the Ministry of Defense will in the coming hours deliver a bullet-proof ambulance for use by the Ukrainian rescue forces. This is the first of four ambulances that the Ministry of Defense is expected to deliver to Ukraine in the coming months.

The Mercedes Sprinter ambulance is protected by the Israeli Palsan Ram company. The armored ambulances will join the aid that has been transferred to Ukraine since the outbreak of hostilities and includes, among other things, thousands of helmets and protective vests for rescue forces, dozens of protective suits for clearing mines and systems for protection against unconventional weapons. The ambulance procurement operation is led by the unit of the deputy head of the Directorate for Land Procurement.