Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir reacted to the signing of a coalition agreement between the Likud and the Religious Zionism party.

"I congratulate my friends Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich who signed an agreement to establish a right-wing government, and I also call on our other partners to sign quickly and establish a full right-wing government together, in order to get Israel back on track," said Ben-Gvir.