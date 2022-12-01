The Likud and Religious Zionism parties signed a coalition agreement Thursday evening under will Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich will become Finance Minister in a rotation agreement.

In addition, a member of the Religious Zionism party will also serve as a minister in the Defense Ministry in charge of settlements in Judea and Samaria who will act with the coordination and agreement of the Prime Minister. Religious Zionism will also receive a deputy minister position and the chairmanship of several key Knesset committees.