Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir responded to the claim of outgoing Public Security Minister Omer Barlev that his appointment in the new position of National Security Minister is to blame for an alleged increase in price tag attacks.

"Tens of thousands of policemen and soldiers, as well as millions of citizens, are heaving a sigh of relief tonight in honor of Barlev's last work shift in the ministry. There is no doubt that Barlev was the most failed minister during his time, attacks increased by hundreds of percent, street crime became a scourge, thousands of police officers resigned due to poor pay conditions pay and lack of backup," he said.

"Israel will be safer without Omer Barlev - and when Barlev accuses me of the recent cases of violence, even before I took office, it is revealed once again that before the police and citizens stands a minister whose memory is not his strong point, and by his actions he harmed not only the police, but Israel's citizens in general," Ben-Gvir said.